Scream 7 has fired lead Melissa Barrera and fans are up in arms

Will Sam emerge as the killer in Scream 7?

Scream franchise star Melissa Barrera was dropped from the seventh film and fans are not happy with the reason why.

The Scream films are considered to be one of the biggest horror franchises in the genre since the first film debuted in 1996.

Since then, six more Scream movies have come out with two of the biggest entries — Scream 5 and 6 — being seen as revitalizing the franchise for a new generation.

However, it looks like Melissa Barrera, the lead of the new generation of Scream films, has been dropped from Scream 7 and fans are not happy about the alleged reason behind the decision.

Barrera dropped from Scream 7 for social media posts

The Hollywood Reporter recently announced that Spyglass, the studio behind the Scream franchise, has dropped Barrera from the latest film, though they have not made an official comment at this time.

The actress’ departure from Scream 7 is allegedly due to her recent social media posts concerning the ongoing situation in Gaza.

Scream fans immediately took to Twitter to voice their frustration and anger at Barrera losing her job for voicing her personal opinion.

On top of many fans not understanding the reason for Barrera’s removal, other fans pointed out that this will be the second time that the franchise has lost its female lead.

Famously, original Scream protagonist Neve Campbell did not return to the franchise for Scream VI due to contractual issues. Campbell reportedly turned down the opportunity to return because she felt the studio did not properly value her contribution to the previous films.

At this time, neither Spyglass nor anyone from Barrera’s team has commented on the situation, but we’ll keep this page updated as we learn more.

