David Arquette says fans should demand Neve Campbell Scream return

Following Neve Campbell’s announcement that she’s leaving the Scream franchise over pay, her longtime co-star David Arquette has said that it’s up to fans to call for her character’s return.

Neve Campbell first played Sidney Prescott in the original Scream in 1996, and the film was a smash, reinvigorating the slasher genre while receiving critical acclaim and grossing a whopping $173 million at the global box office.

Campbell then appeared in four sequels, and while the quality varied, Campbell was always praised for her sensitive portrayal of victim-turned-hero Sidney.

The most recent movie – also titled Scream – was released in 2022, and made $140 million from a $24 million budget. But as of yesterday, Campbell won’t be returning for a sixth Scream.

What did Neve Campbell say about Scream 6?

Over the weekend rumors circulated that Neve Campbell was leaving the franchise, and yesterday, the actress issued a statement on the matter.

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” she said.

“It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

What did David Arquette say about Campbell’s decision?

David Arquette – who plays Dewey Riley in the Scream movies – said he respects her decision, but added: “I’d love for her to be a part of it.”

Speaking to Comic Book Resources, he continued: “A Scream movie without Sidney is kind of unfortunate, but I understand her decision. It’s all a business in a way, they have to balance all these elements to fit a budget and produce a film.

“I get it, she’s still alive! She [can] absolutely be in future ones, but I think it’s up to fans to call for that in the future.”

Scream 6 is currently shooting without Neve Campbell, and scheduled to hit screens March 31, 2023.