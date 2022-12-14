Scream 6: First trailer reveals Ghostface in New York City

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

The first trailer for Scream 6 is finally here, teasing a new, bloody reign of Ghostface terror in New York City.

If Halloween set the modern template for the slasher movie, Scream remodelled it. In 1996, Wes Craven unleashed his knife-wielding, cloak-dashing killer on the world in a terrifying, hilarious spin on the genre.

The first movie was a triumphant success, spawning a beloved franchise that’s seen three sequels, a TV series, and a revival earlier this year.

However, Scream 6 is making a big change: we’re not in Woodsboro anymore – Ghostface has emerged in New York, and it’s going to be a bloody nightmare.

Scream 6 drops first teaser trailer

You can check out the first trailer for Scream 6 below:

The official plot synopsis for Scream 6 reads: “The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

The sequel will see the return of Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter, Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin, and Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin.

Notably, Hayden Panettiere is also reprising her role as Kirby, first introduced in Scream 4 and teased to be alive in the sequel.

Two legacy characters won’t be around this time: David Arquette’s Dewey, after being killed off in the previous film; and most controversially, Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, who left the film over a pay dispute, with the fandom slamming the studio.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have also returned to direct Scream 6, with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick penning the script.

The cast have repeatedly spoke about how aggressive Ghostface will be this time round, with Ortega telling Entertainment Tonight: “Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating. I just read part of the script, and it just gets more and more gory.

“I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’ve ever seen.”

Scream 6 is due for release on March 10, 2023. Find out more about the movie here.