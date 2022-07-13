Why Lily won’t be returning in Sex Education Season 4

Josh Tyler . 1 hour ago

Tanya Reynolds, who plays Lily Iglehart on the Netflix show Sex Education, will not be returning for Season 4.

Sex Education took off in popularity due to its massively-talented ensemble cast, which largely plays adolescents trying to navigate their early days of sexual intimacy.

The show was particularly praised for its deep and rich characters, who spanned the spectrum of genders, sexual preferences, ethnicities, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

These characters were given the leeway to develop thanks, in large part to the incredible cast that included Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson, along with rising stars Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, and Mimi Keene.

But not all of these actors will be returning for Season 4 of the Netflix powerhouse.

YouTube: Netflix

In an interview with RadioTimes, actress Tanya Reynolds said that she will not reprise her role as Lily for Season 4, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

Reynolds had been a main cast member for the first three seasons of Sex Education.

In discussing the decision to leave, Reynolds said “It’s just the natural progression…I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.”

On the show, Lily Iglehart is an odd girl with a fascination for science fiction erotica. In Season 2, Lily begins dating Ola Nyman, who is pansexual and the ex of main character Otis Milburn.

Ola is portrayed on the show by Patricia Allison, who also will not be returning for the fourth season.