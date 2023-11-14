Scarlett Johansson claims it would take a “Marvel miracle” to bring Black Widow back

Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson has responded to rumors that she will return as the hero in a future MCU project, claiming that it would take a “Marvel miracle” to see the return of Natasha Romanoff.

The MCU is one of the biggest fictional universes of the past decade. With over 20 films, multiple TV shows, and more all under the umbrella of the MCU, Marvel has employed many well-known and famous actors to take on the mantle of their biggest and best heroes.

However, as with most cinematic franchises, some beloved characters are no longer part of said universe, with many characters meeting their demise through various films. One such character who had been a staple of the MCU since Iron Man 2 was Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson.

Black Widow died during the events of Avengers: Endgame, a massive blow to fans who had fallen in love with the character. Since then, Johansson reprised her role once in the standalone Black Widow movie and since then, has not featured in any other MCU projects.

However, with the concept of the Multiverse leading the charge of this next phase, rumors have been circulating online that Johansson could come back once again to take on the role of Natasha Romanoff.

In a new interview with The Today Show, Johansson was asked if there was any merit to these theories, the actor shutting down the idea that she will once again play Black Widow in the MCU.

“I don’t know how, is it like a zombie film?” Johansson joked when first asked about if she would be coming back as Black Widow. The actor then elaborated that her death in Avengers: Endgame was the true fate of the character.

“I think it was the end right? I don’t know how you come back from that.” However, Johansson didn’t completely shut down the idea, stating that “it would be a real Marvel miracle: for Black Widow to come back in the MCU.

Given how strict Marvel is with spoilers and any sort of details about future projects, there is no telling whether Black Widow will or will not return at some point in the future. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest MCU news.

