Salacious Crumb could return in The Mandalorian

Salacious Crumb supposedly died in a previous Star Wars movie, but he may be returning in The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian Season 3 has just premiered on Disney+. As stated by our review, the first episode is “a cosy reminder of why we fell in love with the show,” referring to its cute call-backs and fun action.

But this is seemingly not the end of the show’s call-backs, as like Grogu’s return in The Book of Boba Fett, a certain Star Wars character may actually be returning in the next season of this show.

See, despite fan-fave legend Salacious Crumb having seemingly died in a previous Star Wars film, The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau has just hinted that the creature may be coming back to life, and back to our screens.

Who is Salacious Crumb?

Salacious Crumb is a Kowakian Monkey-Lizard, who first appeared in 1983’s Return of the Jedi as Jabba the Hutt’s personal pet and jester. Known for his jokes and iconic cackle, he became a rather niche but beloved character with fans of the Star Wars franchise.

However, it was believed that Salacious Crumb didn’t make it to the end of the film. Since Luke Skywalker caused an explosion that destroyed Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge, and a lot of the aliens in it, it seemed like the creature had perished alongside them all.

However, that may no longer be the case.

Jon Favreau hints at many a Star Wars return

In a recent interview with the Fade to Black Podcast, Jon Favreau explained that multiple characters that we previously thought had died could come back in future projects, including in The Mandalorian.

This includes Crumb, as when asked about his survival, Favreau hinted “never say never.”

Continuing, Favreau stated how other characters that we thought had perished had seemingly returned unscathed: “Max Rebo, many people thought that he met the end of his days in the sail barge right? But we never really saw, and then Bib Fortuna too, wasn’t Bib Fortuna on the sail barge? I think he was, and then he showed up at the end of Season 2 [of The Mandalorian].”

Favreau also pointed out that other Kowakian Monkey-Lizard’s are now thriving on the planet Nevarro. – one can even be seen in a tree in The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer, which you can watch below:

“If that’s not a metaphor for renewal, that you go from getting served as snacks and now they’re flourishing in trees,” stated Favreau. “I mean it’s a little thing that we laugh about but it’s important. It says more than sometimes dialogue could when you see that, and what that means of what’s happened to that planet because of the heroic acts of our lead characters.”

And since Season 4 of The Mandalorian is on the way, there’s plenty more time for us to see other Kowakian Monkey-Lizards. Perhaps including a certain cackling one.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 is streaming now on Disney+. You can sign up here. You can also check out our other coverage of the show here.

