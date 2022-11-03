Russo Brothers horrify Hercules fans with remake “inspired by TikTok”

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Call Martin Scorsese, because the Russo Brothers are at it again: they’ve said their live-action Hercules remake will be inspired by TikTok, and people are horrified.

Alice in Wonderland, the first of Disney’s live-action remakes, was a bad omen for the future.

Over the past decade, we’ve seen the House of Mouse give their animated classics a fresh lick of paint in the style of live-action, often making millions – if not billions – at the box office with The Jungle Book, The Lion King, Aladdin, and more.

The sad reality is, they’ve all been a bit naff, with the notable exception of Pete’s Dragon. If you’re looking forward to the Hercules remake, get ready: it’s going to be inspired by TikTok.

Russo Brothers say Hercules remake will be “inspired by TikTok”

In their latest interview with Variety, the Russo Brothers have continued their unwitting mission to go Hero to Zero.

Speaking about their plans for the live-action adaptation of Hercules, set to be directed by Guy Ritchie, Joe said the remake will be “a little bit more experimental in tone, a little bit more experimental in execution”, compared to the past Disney do-overs.

“I think they’re excited to see what we can all bring to it in a way that isn’t just a reinterpretation of the animated film. Guy is perfect for it because he has penchant for experimentation,” he continued.

Describing the remake as a musical, just like the original, he said: “There are questions about how you translate it as a musical. Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right?

“What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical.”

Fans react to Hercules “TikTok” remake: “There is a great evil on the horizon”

The response to the Russos’ comments has been emphatic: people don’t like the idea. “We need to do something about this urgently. A great evil is on the horizon,” one wrote.

“Cinema is no more. It has ceased to be. It’s expired and gone to meet its maker. It’s a stiff. Bereft of life, it rests in peace. If it hadn’t blurted out ‘inspired by TikTok’, It’d be pushing up the daisies. Its metabolic processes are now history,” another joked.

“You’d struggle to write a scarier short horror story than ‘inspired by TikTok’,” a third wrote. “We’re already in hell,” a fourth wrote.

“Got to love the Russos: since Endgame, they have given us the inside of Tom Holland’s butt hole, the single most mediocre action film ever made in The Gray Man, and are working on TikTok Hercules. Basically, they’ve been given carte blanche to be wildly, prolifically awful,” another tweeted.

The Hercules remake doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing.