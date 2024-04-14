Rebecca Ferguson shares honest response to screaming co-star backlash

Rebecca Ferguson’s screaming co-star has become an obsession for fans, but the response from fellow actors doesn’t bother the Dune 2 star.

Fans grabbed their pitchforks and took to the internet’s streets after Rebecca Ferguson revealed during the Dune 2 press circuit that she’d previously been screamed at by a co-star. The actress revealed that she’d had an unsavory experience with a fellow performer on the set of an unnamed movie, and she’d since refused to work with them again.

Though not much detail was given, social media was ablaze with theories and suggestions as to who Rebecca Ferguson could have meant. Even stars such as Dwayne Johnson came to her defense, criticizing the unidentified screamer in question.

Article continues after ad

Ferguson recently followed-up on the subject, revealing that she’s since had old co-stars come to her and give a critical response to her sharing the story in the first place. But in a candid reply, she admits that she doesn’t really care.

Article continues after ad

“I got phone calls from amazing co-stars who I’ve worked with going, ‘You understand what you’ve done, right?!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God. No, I didn’t think,'” she said on The Jess Cagle Show. “I mean, it’s not my responsibility, to be honest. I don’t really care. You know, ‘You’re great, but my story is my story, and if you’re a good person, then don’t worry about it.'”

Article continues after ad

It turns out, her intention was never to spark an investigation on the mysterious co-star in the first place. Earlier in the interview, Ferguson said: “The point of the interview wasn’t about finding the person — of course, people will be interested. But I was excited about the question, which was a very good question by [Josh Smith].”

“Because the point was: Is there a point in your career where you were treated in a way where you changed your decision on — this is how I formulated it in myself — where you want change, or you will not accept it? And it was such a clear moment for me working with this person.”

Article continues after ad