Quiet on Set reveals surprise episode, and there’s a good theory for why

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV isn’t over — in fact, there’s a whole other episode coming our way, and viewers think they know why.

The most talked-about documentary right now — Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV — is getting an unexpected fifth episode. The surprise episode will air on Sunday April 7 on Investigation Discovery, followed by a streaming release on Max.

According to Variety, the new episode will feature the return of previous subjects, such as Drake Bell, and stars from The Amanda Show and All That. The first four episodes proved to capture the attention of audiences worldwide, with 16 million viewers tuning in.

Article continues after ad

The series so far has included accusations of sexual abuse and troubling treatment of child actors at Nickelodeon during the ’90s and ’00s. Most notably, the documentary saw Drake & Josh star Drake Bell come forward with sexual abuse allegations against Nickelodeon’s acting coach, Brian Peck.

Article continues after ad

Quiet on Set Episode 5 will include journalist Soledad O’Brien, who leads a conversation on “where the industry can go from here”, and will “build off the revelations explored in the first four episodes.”

The fifth installment was unexpected, but many viewers have the same theory as to why another episode is suddenly being released. Mainly, they think it has something to do with other child stars coming forward in the time since Quiet on Set aired.

Article continues after ad

“Maybe Drake Bell’s courage is inspiring more people to talk?” one X user wrote. “I imagine more people came forward or reached out after learning about this series being produced. They were probably wrapping up the production while the original episodes were being launched,” said another.

One comment said: “I’ve finally seen the documentary for myself to uncover the secrets, and now it looks like we’re getting a fifth, so obviously there just be more secrets to unfold for sure.”

Article continues after ad

For more, take a look at all the best TV shows to watch this month.