Quentin Tarantino responds to N-word & violence backlash: “See something else”

Quentin Tarantino has addressed the criticism surrounding the use of the N-word in his movies, as well as the graphic violence – and it’s simple: “Go see something else.”

Ever since Tarantino exploded onto the scene with 1992’s Reservoir Dogs, his filmography has relished a penchant for breezy strong language and wince-worthy violence, whether it’s Mr Blonde removing a man’s ear or Kurt Russell rattling a woman to death in Death Proof.

He’s one of the most significant filmmakers of the 21st century, but his films have long been the subject of criticism, with some feeling his use of the N-word in the likes of Django Unchained and Jackie Brown is disrespectful, including Spike Lee.

Others disagree, with Samuel L. Jackson and Jamie Foxx defending him. Now, Tarantino has once again addressed the backlash.

Quentin Tarantino tells critics: “See something else”

During an appearance on HBO Max’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the host said: “You talk about being the conductor and the audience being the orchestra,” as per Variety.

“So when people say, ‘Well there’s too much violence in his movies. He uses the N-word too often.’ You say what?”

Tarantino responded: “You should see [something else]. Then see something else. If you have a problem with my movies, then they aren’t the movies to go see. Apparently, I’m not making them for you.”

Tarantino famously swatted down probing of his thoughts on cinematic violence in an interview with Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy. “I don’t want to talk about what you want to talk about,” he told him.

“I don’t want to talk about the implications of violence. I haven’t wanted… because… the reason I don’t want to talk about it: because I’ve said everything I have to say about it.”

In an earlier interview with American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis for The New York Times, he also said: “If you sift through the criticism, you’ll see it’s pretty evenly divided between pros and cons.

“But when the Black critics came out with savage think pieces about Django, I couldn’t have cared less. If people don’t like my movies, they don’t like my movies, and if they don’t get it, it doesn’t matter.”