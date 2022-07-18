Peter Dinklage joins Hunger Games prequel movie

Josh Tyler . 34 minutes ago

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage now joins another massively popular franchise in the Hunger Games.

The Hunger Games prequel movie, The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, has added the incredibly talented Peter Dinklage to its cast.

Set well before the events of the original Hunger Games trilogy, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, will look at the socio-political undercurrents of the world created by Suzanne Collins.

While it will not feature many of the main characters from the Hunger Games, the prequels will include appearances from younger versions of characters like Coriolanus Snow. It seems that Peter Dinklage has now been tasked to portray one of the biggest influences on the man who would become the ruler of Panem.

YouTube: Jimmy Kimmel Live

According to a report by Deadline, Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage has been cast in the movie in the role of Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy and a mentor to the young Coriolanus Snow.

The Academy is a special school in the Capitol City of Panem, where the children of the wealthy and powerful prepare for the upcoming Hunger Games.

The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes will see a young Snow mentoring a contestant who becomes the “Songbird” by singing during the Reaping ceremony.

Dinklage’s character is credited as “the man credited with conceiving the Hunger Games and the Dean of the Academy,” who is full of secrets.

Producer Nina Jacobson weighed in on why Dinklage makes the perfect actor to portray Highbottom. “Peter’s magnetism, intensity and dark humor will infuse him with the intelligence, depth and pathos that the role demands.”

Though Dinklage is best known for playing Tyrion Lannister in the acclaimed series Game of Thrones, he has played roles in prominent franchises such as Bolivar Trask in X-Men: Days of Future Past and Eitri in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is currently set to hit theaters on November 17, 2023.