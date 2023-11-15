Pedro Pascal Mr. Fantastic reports aren’t going over well with fans

Pedro Pascal has won over fans in recent years with The Last of Us and The Mandalorian – but recent reports of his possible casting as Mr. Fantastic doesn’t have fans excited.

Since the 2005 movie and sequel, Fantastic Four has had a hard time staying afloat and becoming a powerhouse on screen. The superhero team even got a 2015 reboot that is now often called one of the worst superhero movies ever made. Since then, Marvel has regained the rights to Fantastic Four after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2017.

Article continues after ad

With Marvel making significant changes after Avengers: Endgame and expanding the universe, fans are eager to see how they will handle Fantastic Four. Casting calls have been far and wide, with huge names in the running. Reports have been circulating for some time on who Marvel is eyeing to play Reed Richard/Mr. Fantastic, and that announcement seems to be imminent. future.

Article continues after ad

The Chilean actor Pedro Pascal has now been swept up in unconfirmed reports of being offered the role of Mr. Fantastic. But the idea of him as the character is boding well with fans.

Article continues after ad

Pedro Pascal isn’t a top choice among fans

When unconfirmed reports hit social media about Pedro Pascal being offered the role of Mr. Fantastic, fans scratched their heads in confusion, believing the charismatic actor isn’t the right fit.

Pedro joins a hotly debated list of actors considered for the role, including Jake Gyllenhall, Adam Driver and Glenn Howerton. They join an impressive shortlist that famously includes John Krasinski, who actually played the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Article continues after ad

The leader of the Fantastic Four, Reed Richards is known for his impressive feats of knowledge. He’s a master of mechanical, aerospace, and electrical engineering, as well as chemistry, various levels of physics, and human and alien biology.

Article continues after ad

According to fans on X (Twitter), Pedro doesn’t fit the bill despite being a well-loved actor.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

One fan commented, “I love Pedro, but man… did they even try?”

Another said, “I think they could get someone else. I would love Pedro Pascal in the MCU. I’m not sure about Reed Richards. I think Pedro could be one of the founding X-men.”

Article continues after ad

A fan also commented that Marvel needs to stop casting big-name actors and go back to looking for rising stars with very little fame behind their names. After all, Chris Evans wasn’t the big-name Hollywood star he was before becoming Captain America.

Article continues after ad

“I really don’t want this. He comes with too much baggage with all the different huge roles he’s already played. Reed needs to feel new and fresh. Not some typical Hollywood hotshot it’s too predictable at this point. I’d prefer Diego Luna,” said a fan.

One fan admits that while they are not too keen on the idea of Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Marvel has often proved many fans wrong when it comes time to the final product. For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Marvel.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fantastic Four will hit cinemas on May 2, 2025. Read more TV & Movies news from Dexerto here, details about Sue Storm’s casting here, and Marvel news here.