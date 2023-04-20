Fantastic Four: Adam Driver rumored to play Reed Richards

The Fantastic Four MCU movie may have found its Reed Richards in the galaxy far, far away: Adam Driver.

The upcoming team-up movie will formally introduce Marvel’s first family to the franchise, with WandaVision’s Matt Shakman directing and Avatar 2 scribe Josh Friedman enlisted to rewrite the script.

Given the high-profile attempts to bring the Fantastic Four to the big screen, from the underrated 2005 blockbuster to 2015’s disastrous reboot, the project has been the subject of constant speculation, perhaps the most intense since the relaunch of Spider-Man.

Many, many names have been attached to Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic, but it looks like we may have a frontrunner: Adam Driver.

Adam Driver may be our Reed Richards in the MCU’s Fantastic Four

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Driver isn’t just in the running to play Richards – he’s already been cast.

Driver may be best known as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but he’s carefully cultivated a filmography full of collaborations with some of the world’s biggest, most talented directors. This includes Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, Clint Eastwood, Spike Lee, Steven Spielberg, and Michael Mann.

The actor’s tenure in Star Wars didn’t come to a particularly graceful end with The Rise of Skywalker, nor did his recent dino actioner 65 connect with audiences. Nevertheless, he’s been open about his willingness to join another franchise.

He told UNILAD: “No, I’m totally not against it. For me, it’s a filmmaker’s medium, so my only thing is working with great filmmakers. Whatever the size… it’s never been interesting to me, to an extent.

“There’s interesting things about working on both. I always just follow people I’d be interested in working with, and whether I’d be right for the part – things like that. No, definitely not averse.”

Obviously, this has yet to be confirmed, but the timing of the rumor is curious. Deadline’s Justin Kroll earlier reported that the film won’t shoot until 2024, but Marvel was said to be gearing up for casting in March.

“No names rumored for now but the belief is the focus will be casting Sue Storm first and building out the rest of team after she is set,” he tweeted.

That begs the question: who will play Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman. A few names have been in the mix: Vanessa Kirby, Mila Kunis, Jodie Comer, and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Once again, these are only rumors.

The Fantastic Four MCU movie will be released on February 14, 2025. Find out more about the movie here.