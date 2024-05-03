TV & Movies

Forgotten Pedro Pascal movie with shocking Rotten Tomatoes score climbs Netflix chart

Daisy Phillipson
Pedro Pascal in The Great WallUniversal Pictures

A forgotten movie starring Pedro Pascal received a terrible Rotten Tomatoes score when it first dropped, but now the flick is enjoying a new lease of life as it climbs the Netflix top 10 chart. 

We’ve seen it time and again — movies that tanked on their initial release, only to enjoy success when they drop on Netflix. It’s what made Samuel L. Jackson’s Unthinkable go from a box office flop to a streaming hit, or the critically panned Mel Gibson flick On the Line race up the top 10 chart. 

What do these movies often have in common? Big names leading the cast. And now the same situation is unfolding with the 2016 movie The Great Wall, starring The Last of Us icon Pedro Pascal and Bourne actor Matt Damon. 

Since dropping on the streaming service on Wednesday (May 1), Zhang Yimou’s monster flick has already raced to third place on the chart. You can check out the full list as it currently stands below: 

  1. Anyone But You
  2. The Judge
  3. The Great Wall
  4. Blended
  5. Miller’s Girl
  6. Girls Trip
  7. Smurfs: The Lost Village
  8. Mortal Kombat
  9. The Equalizer
  10. Hellboy

The Great Wall’s success is in spite of its Rotten Tomatoes score, having earned just 35% from the critics and 42% from audiences, with many citing that the flick feels empty. 

“Aside from the nods to Chinese culture, there is little to differentiate between this and any other Hollywood action adventure,” said The Guardian. Or, as IndieWire bluntly put it, “It’s not Hollywood whitewashing, it’s just an awful movie.”

Set in ancient China, the story itself revolves around a group of mercenaries who travel to the country in search of gunpowder, only to get caught up in the defense of the Great Wall against a horde of monstrous creatures. Alongside Pascal and Damon, the cast includes Jing Tian, Willem Dafoe, and Andy Lau.

Despite its Rotten Tomatoes score, The Great Wall has clearly caught viewers’ attention. While acknowledging its weaknesses, one viewer wrote on X, “It’s good for a laugh.” Another admitted, “Watching The Great Wall solely because Pedro Pascal is in it lol.”

For more big screen titles, check out the best new movies heading to streaming this month, as well as new flicks to watch in May.

Related Topics

netflix

About The Author

Daisy Phillipson

Daisy is a Senior TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's a lover of all things macabre, whether that be horror, crime, psychological thrillers or all of the above. After graduating with a Masters in Magazine Journalism, she's gone on to write for Digital Spy, LADbible and Little White Lies. You can contact her on daisy.phillipson@dexerto.com

keep reading
Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things Season 4
TV & Movies
Stranger Things fans are really worried after Cobra Kai reveals big change
Cameron Frew
One Piece Roblox collaboration
Gaming
Roblox set to collab with Stranger Things & One Piece in new Netflix crossover
Eleni Thomas
Poster for Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal
TV & Movies
The true story behind Netflix’s Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal
Daisy Phillipson
Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in Cobra Kai
TV & Movies
Cobra Kai Season 6 release date revealed — but there’s a big catch
Daisy Phillipson
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech