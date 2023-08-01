Peacemaker kills off controversial DC villain in the most ridiculous way

Controversial villain Snowflame made their return to DC Comics. Unfortunately, they suffered a ridiculous (and gruesome) death almost as quickly.

The success of Max’s Peacemaker has led to a second life for the character in DC Comics. Early attempts were made to capitalize on that success with a stint on the Suicide Squad and the one-shot Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace all sticking close to the character’s comic origins.

That’s all changed with the DC Black Label series Peacemaker Tries Hard!, a dark yet humorous take on the character that skews much closer to John Cena’s portrayal. Here, Peacemaker has run afoul of The Brain and Monsieur Mallah after his stray dog, Bruce Wayne (so named because he looks like he’s wearing a tuxedo), is kidnapped.

The series has dabbled in the more bizarre side of DC comics so far. Peacemaker Tries Hard! #4 may have gotten the most irreverent so far, though, by bringing back one of DC’s most obscure and controversial villains: Snowflame.

Peacemaker kills Snowflame in the most disgusting way possible

Snowflame is one of those DC characters who exist to be a bonus round answer at trivia night. He’s a cartel leader whose powers are derived from ingesting and coating himself in cocaine. He debuted in 1988’s New Guardians #2 but died in the same issue.

That Snowflame would never reappear, but a rebooted Snowflame appeared in 2020’s Catwoman #23…and then died in the next issue. Peacemaker Tries Hard! actually introduces a third version of Snowflame, given that this is an out-of-continuity Black Label series.

DC Comics Peacemaker meets Snowflame, a cocaine-powered supervillain.

Here, Snowflame captures Peacemaker and his ally/probation officer, The Red Bee, while they are exploring the jungle for The Brain’s base. Snowflame’s cartel manages to catch the two, but they escape thanks to a bee The Red Bee has trained to pick handcuffs.

The ensuing fight is pretty brutal, and the cocaine-fueled Snowflame even manages to shrug off multiple shots from Peacemaker’s gun. But he didn’t count on Peacemaker spiking his cocaine pile with the venomous toads that latched on to him when they entered the jungle.

DC Comics Snowflame dies after Peacemaker tricks him into snorting a poison frog.

The result is Snowflame snorting a poison toad instead of his cocaine, dropping dead on the spot. It’s a disturbing, although hilariously appropriate, end for the character, even if it is the third time he’s been killed off. The toad’s okay, though.

Fans have already taken notice of the appearance, too, with some calling for the character to get his own Black Label series and others praising the creative team for including the character. Fans who want more Snowflame can also find him in the latest season of Harley Quinn airing on Max.