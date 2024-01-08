Star Trek veteran Patrick Stewart recently confirmed that Paramount has invited him to star in a mystery movie project.

Stewart joined the franchise back in 1987, starring as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. He subsequently reprised the role in four Next Generation films, as well as the 2020 Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard.

Critics and fans alike praised Stewart’s portrayal of Picard, whose stately manner contrasted with that of William Shatner’s Captain Kirk. Stewart has since revealed the fictional and real-life figures that inspired his performance, including Horatio Hornblower and his father, Regimental Sergeant Major Alfred Stewart.

Stewart’s latest Star Trek outing was Picard’s final season, which many believed also marked his exit from the wider franchise – although that may not be the case after all.

Patrick Stewart announces “experimental” new Star Trek movie

Stewart revealed he’s in talks to star in an as-yet-unnamed Star Trek production in a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. The acclaimed thespian also hinted that the film is unlike any of his other entries in the Star Trek canon.

“I heard only last night about a script that is being written, but written specifically with the actor, Patrick [Stewart], to play in it,” Stewart said. “And I’ve been told to expect to receive it within a week or so.”

“I’m so excited,” he continued. “Because it sounds like the kind of project where the experimentation that I want to do will be essential for this kind of material. It’s good at 83 [to receive such an offer].”

While the Happy Sad Confused episode debuted in January 2024, it was recorded in November 2023. As such, Stewart should now have a copy of the new Star Trek movie’s script. That said, Paramount has yet to officially unveil the movie, nor is it clear whether Stewart has formally signed on for it.

There’s likewise little to go on in terms of the movie’s story and characters. Picard will presumably play a significant part in proceedings, though.

Paramount ramps up its Star Trek slate

Stewart’s unnamed Star Trek feature comes at a time when Paramount is investing considerable time and money into the franchise. While Star Trek 4 has stalled, several movies – including the Michelle Yeoh vehicle Section 31 – are in development.

There are also three Star Trek TV shows currently streaming on Paramount+: Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. A fourth series, Star Trek: Prodigy, was axed in June 2023, however, it’s since found a new home on Netflix.

For all the latest Star Trek news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.