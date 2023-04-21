Star Trek: Picard Showrunner hints at potential spin-off plans in the future

The showrunner for Star Trek: Picard has hinted at the chance of more Star Trek content being planned and created, with the idea of a spinoff or two heavily implied.

Star Trek: Picard brought back Patrick Stewart and many other iconic Star Trek actors for the Paramount+ series. The latest and final season being extremely well received by fans and critics alike.

As such, many are hoping to see more of the Star Trek: Picard universe, with the showrunner for the series teasing a potential spinoff somewhere down the line.

Article continues after ad

During an interview with Variety, Terry Matalas discussed the idea of doing more Star Trek in the future.

Star Trek: Picard spinoff shows teased by Showrunner

“Alex and I talk all the time. If it’s something that’s going to be done, we want to make sure we don’t rush into it. We want to make sure we do it right. That’s where we’re at with it, I say coyly. At the moment, there’s nothing developed on it. But we talk all the time.”

Article continues after ad

Paramount+ Star Trek: Picard season 3 was the final season of the show

Matalas then added, “Well, not specifically seeding for a spinoff, as lovely as that is to think about. I definitely wanted the feeling that it could go on, that it was a passing of the torch of the last generation to the next. That I really wanted. I think that’s the spirit of “Star Trek,” that they’re going to continue exploring strange new worlds.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That’s a feeling of hope. So you want to get just a little taste of what that might be — for it to be a satisfying ending, it needed to be a satisfying beginning. Having said that, of course, I want to see Jack and Seven and Sidney and Raffi and everybody go on forever. But yeah, that was the creative impulse behind it.”

Article continues after ad

While a Star Trek: Picard spinoff is yet to be confirmed, we do know that a new Star Trek: Section 31 series has been confirmed and will be starring Acadamy Award-winning actor Michelle Yeoh.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.