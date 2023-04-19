Star Trek: Section 31 movie starring Michelle Yeoh in the works at Paramount

A brand new Star Trek movie, Star Trek: Section 31, is officially in the works at Paramount, with the series set to be led by none other than the iconic Michelle Yeoh.

For Star Trek fans, Paramount has slowly but surely been developing and creating an extended universe set in the larger world. With Star Trek: Discovery season 5 set for release sometime in 2024, fans still have lots to look forward to in the coming year.

As well as this, it has been recently confirmed that a whole new Star Trek movie is in the works and will be led by Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh.

The new film will officially be called Star Trek: Section 31. While plot details are still scarce we do know that it will follow Georgiou, who fans will remember from Star Trek: Discovery’s initial episode. However, the new movie will follow an alternate universe version of the character while they join the Starfleet secret division.

As well as this, it will then follow the character as they are tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and along the journey, are forced to face their demons and the sins of their past.

Michelle Yeoh to lead Star Trek: Section 31 film

While Yeoh has always been a household name, she has seen a massive surge in her star power in recent years, largely thanks to her award-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Yeoh has commented on her casting, revealing her excitement at joining the Star Trek family in a more prominent role. “I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I’ve loved for so long,” Yeoh began.

“Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!”

