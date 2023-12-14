Is Passerby on Netflix? Short film explained

A clip from a horror movie called Passerby has racked up millions of views on TikTok – here’s what you need to know, including if it’s on Netflix.

TikTok has melted people’s attention spans. Every day, millions – if not billions – of people log on and watch bite-sized clips from all sorts of films and TV shows, often without even knowing the title. When you check the comments, you’ll find thousands along the lines of: “Title please!”

On this occasion, it’s a bit different. Two clips from a film called Passerby have been shared on the social media platform, amassing nearly 3.5 million views between them. “You can’t miss this movie,” the text on the videos read, but they don’t give any details about where to watch the full thing.

If your eyes are twitching after trawling endless TikTok comments, don’t worry – we’ve got all the answers you need right here.

Is Passerby on Netflix?

No, Passerby isn’t available on Netflix. It’s a short film that you can watch in its entirety for free on YouTube.

It was uploaded by the Silverlake Scream Show channel in late November. Directed by Sarah Parrish, it follows two women after they come across a rather weird chap (or a “f**king weirdo” as one brands him) on a hike.

As they head into the woods, they joke about whether or not he was a creep or somebody trying to be nice but coming off a bit odd – and then they hear a crack in the faraway trees. “We’re still so sketched out dude,” one says, laughing it off. They climb higher, but as a thick fog rolls in, something sinister starts pursuing them.

It’s been viewed more than 250,000 times on YouTube, with fans hoping for it to be turned into a larger feature or a TV series. At the very least, they’re dying to find out what happens next. “This was really amazing, hope second part is on the way,” one wrote.

“Stumbled upon this… what a nice surprise! Made me think of the Predator thing. Could’ve watched a whole movie of this,” another commented. “Wow very good, hopefully a sequel could be on the cards,” a third wrote.

It’s reminiscent of Backstroke going viral, which prompted thousands of searches for it on Netflix – not realizing that it’s also on YouTube and completely free to watch.

