One Piece Thanksgiving float no match for tree as pop halts parade

A One Piece float proved no match for a tree during Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, the giant inflatable Luffy halting the whole parade after his hat was popped by a hanging branch.

One Piece is a beloved anime and manga. However, the success of the recent live-action Netflix adaptation has brought the series back into the spotlight. In light of this, a giant float of Luffy, the main character of One Piece, took the streets during Macy’s Thanksgiving parade.

And while the float got major attention, it may not have been for the reason the creators were initially hoping. During the parade, Luffy’s hat was attacked by a tree, losing the battle and gaining a giant hole in his headwear.

While the whole float did not go down, the hat did deflate and consequently halted the parade. Viewers who attended the parade were quick to capture the moment on camera, sharing their clips across social media.

ANN Events posting on Twitter, “One Piece Fans! Luffy’s straw hat wasn’t able to bounce back after a tree tore a hole in it at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.” including a clip of the moment the unsuspecting float was taken down by the nearby tree.

Another Twitter user posted their own clip of the moment, captioning it “THE LUFFY BALLOON’S HAT POPPED AND HALTED THE PARADE IM SCREAMING.”

However, the team managing the float was able to get Luffy back up and running, the rest of the parade continuing after the short break.

Netflix’s One Piece adaptations debut on the platform on August 31, 2023. The new series proved a major success for the company, breaking streaming records and as a result, getting greenlit for a second season.

