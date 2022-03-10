Everything we know about Obi-Wan Kenobi series: Trailer, cast, Disney+ release date

The Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is right around the corner and here’s everything you need to know to watch the latest Star Wars canon unfold in its streaming debut.

After years of waiting, Star Wars fans will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as Obi-Wan after last seeing on the big screen in 2005. This time audiences will be treated to a limited series starring the Jedi Knight set only a few years before the original trilogy.

We’ve only had brief glimpses of who we’ll see and where we’ll be, but we already know major characters from Star Wars canon beyond the films will play a big role in the new show.

Take a look at everything you’ll need to know to catch Obi-Wan Kenobi when it releases soon.

Contents:

Obi-Wan Kenobi release date

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be released on May 25, 2022 on the 45th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope.

As a limited series, it’s likely there will be weekly episodes if Disney doesn’t decide to drop the entire run altogether.

Where to stream Obi-Wan Kenobi

As Disney’s next marquee Star Wars spinoff, Obi-Wan Kenobi is going to be streamed exclusively on Disney+.

The company has not revealed any plans to make it available on other streaming platforms or on cable services.

Obi-Wan Kenobi trailers

Disney finally released the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer on March 9 which took us back to new and familiar planets like Daiyu and Tatooine.

The studios have been tight-lipped about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and have only released a few spots to show for it.

Obi-Wan Kenobi March 2022 teaser trailer

Obi-Wan Kenobi behind-the-scenes

Obi-Wan Kenobi plot

The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series will take place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. In this time, McGregor described Obi-Wan as sort of “broken, and faithless, and beaten up.”

Former-General Kenobi is looking after a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine as Inquisitors hunt down the galaxy’s remaining Jedi. The Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) leads Reva (Moses Ingram) to find Obi-Wan and those like him.

Hayden Christensen will also return as Anakin Skywalker and will be joined by Joel Edgerton as Owen and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Erskine, Sung Kang, Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Benny Safdie, and Simone Kessell also play a role in the show.