Everything we know about Halo TV series: Trailer, cast, Paramount+, and more

At long last, fans of Microsoft’s iconic Halo series have something to cheer about. After years of attempts to get a TV or movie off the ground, we finally got our first teaser and the hype is building.



For years, Halo fans everywhere have been waiting for the moment when the popular video game would be brought to Hollywood. Instead of a movie, the FPS is getting its own TV series.

Advertisement

Showtime’s Halo series was first announced back in 2013, with Steven Spielberg serving as executive producer. Since then, production moved to Showtime and was in development for four years until June 28, 2018, when a 10-episode season was ordered.

As things stalled out fans were worried about its future but that fear is now gone as everyone finally got a glimpse of what’s to come.

Contents:

Halo TV show trailer

On January 30, Paramount finally revealed the long awaited official trailer for Halo The Series, which you can view below or click here.

Does the Halo TV series have a release date yet?

After seeing the trailer we now know that the first Halo episodes will be coming out on March 24 and will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Advertisement

Read More: xQc reveals his biggest problem with League of Legends Arcane series

Specific details on how many episodes and if there would be multiple seasons was not revealed. We will update you if more information becomes available.

Cast

The Halo TV series will notably feature Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief. The actor and the official account revealed a first look at the helmet he will wear in an Instagram post on November 10, 2020.

“Did you think we were finished? We’re just getting started,” the caption read.

Elsewhere, it was announced that the iconic AI Cortana was being recast by Jen Taylor as she played the character in the video game. Also, prominent Hindi actress, Shabana Azmi, will be playing Admiral Margaret Parangosky.

Advertisement

What is the plot of the Halo series?

The series is set to take place during the 26th-century conflict between humans and the alien species known as the Covenant.

Aside from this, not very much is known about the show at the moment, though Showtime CEO David Nevins called it the network’s “most ambitious series ever.”

Read More: Riot is already planning more League of Legends shows after huge Arcane success

“We expect audiences who have been anticipating it for years to be thoroughly rewarded,” he added.

As the Halo series moves closer to completion, we’ll be getting trailers and pieces of media that should provide more of an indication on the show and the story it will be telling.