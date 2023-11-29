Now You See Me 3: Everything we know

For years, fans have waited to see if Now You See Me 3 would ever be confirmed – and now there’s finally a more solid answer.

Now You See Me, a 2013 movie about a group of bank-robbing magicians, was a surprise hit thanks to superb acting, colorful fight scenes, and an end twist that had most audiences begging the magician to reveal their secret.

The original plot reads “The Horsemen, a group of four street magicians, rob a huge sum of money that belongs to insurance magnate Arthur Tressler. The group is chased by FBI agent Dylan Rhodes and Interpol agent Alma Dray.”

With new updates for the threequel coming in thick and fast, here’s everything you need to know about Now You See Me 3.

Is Now You See Me 3 happening?

Yes. Though rumors of Now You See Me 3 have been rife for years, Lionsgate has only just officially confirmed the threequel.

Venom director Ruben Fleischer leading the movie according to ComicBook.com, with the distributor stating “We reimagined Now You See Me with Ruben Fleischer, who is an absolute master at shepherding franchises. If you think he did Venom and Uncharted, couldn’t be happier about that. That’s going to start in the spring.”

Alex Kurtzman and Bobby Cohen returning to produce, with production for Now You See Me 3 allegedly beginning in spring 2024.

As of November 2023, there currently isn’t a release date for Now You See Me 3.

The franchise’s original movie came out back in 2013, with the follow-up sequel released in 2016. Both took in $350 million and $700 million at the box office, with the first movie reportedly made on a $75 million budget.

We will update this space with any new information as it comes in.

Now You See Me 3 cast: Who’ll be in it?

Woody Harrelson, Morgan Freeman, and Jesse Eisenberg have been confirmed to be returning in their main roles in Now You See Me 3.

Though no other announcements have been made yet, here’s who else is the most likely to return:

Mark Ruffalo as Dylan Rhodes

Dave Franco as Jack Wilder

Daniel Radcliffe as Walter Mabry

Lizzy Caplan as Lula

However, as Now You See Me 3 is reportedly getting a “fresh take,” there’s nothing to say that new cast members won’t be brought in to continue the story. Actors such as Isla Fisher haven’t been seen since the original movie.

Michael Caine, who was in the first two movies, is the only cast member to be confirmed as not returning due to his retirement from acting.

What is the plot of Now You See Me 3?

As of right now, there is no concrete information about what might happen in Now You See Me 3, but there are threads still left hanging from the first two movies that could be explored. Spoilers for Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2 are below.

At the end of the second movie, the Horsemen were inducted into the Eye while Dylan was appointed its new leader. The third film could explore more about the history of the Eye and its global reach (as we learned in Now You See Me 2).

In addition, the third movie could follow the second’s theme of revenge, as mysterious new adversaries try to take down the Horsemen like Walter Mabry did on behalf of his father, who the Horsemen robbed in the first movie.

Read more Dexerto TV & Movies news here. We will update this space if and when new information is released.