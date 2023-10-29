Now You See Me 3 finally green lit as major cast members return

Now You See Me, the real-life magic driven film, has been green lit for its third installment with major cast members reprising their roles.

Audiences in 2013 definitely had their minds blown by on-screen magic thanks to the premiere of the film Now You See Me.

The movie followed four different kinds of modern day magicians as they’re tasked to complete seemingly impossible heists while evading the authorities.

Though a sequel came out in 2016, there hasn’t been any word on a third installment in the franchise until now.

Article continues after ad

Now You See 3 sees the return of big names

Screen Daily recently reported that Lionsgate, the studio behind the franchise, has officially green lit Now You See Me 3.

Article continues after ad

The crew behind the camera seems to be getting a major overhaul as Ruben Fleischer with Michael Lesslie crafting the screenplay. The film saw Louis Leterrier as director with Ed Solomon and Boaz Yakin as screenwriters, and the sequel had Solomon return as a writer, but Jon M. Chu directed.

Even though the film is in its early stages of development, three notable cast members are already slated to return: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Morgan Freeman.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear at this moment if Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, or Mark Ruffalo will be making any cameos or hold any notable roles.

Article continues after ad

Now You See Me 2 saw the Four Horsemen and Dylan (Ruffalo) be fully accepted into The Eye, an elite group of magicians who use real magic to steal rich to give to the poor.

The third installment could chronicle the group’s mission as members of The Eye or having them recruit new magicians on the scene.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our upcoming film coverage in the hubs below:

Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes