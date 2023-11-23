Nightmare Before Christmas 2: Everything we know

Is it a Halloween or Christmas movie? Fans still have no clear idea – but will there ever be a Nightmare Before Christmas 2? Here’s everything we know.

Released back in 1993, The Nightmare Before Christmas has just reached its 30th anniversary and remains beloved by Tim Burton fans.

The story follows Jack Skellington, a being from Halloween Town, who finds Christmas Town and is instantly enchanted. The situation becomes riveting when his obsession with Christmas leads him to abduct Santa Claus.

Though its creatives might have had differences of opinion over the years, will Nightmare Before Christmas 2 ever happen? Here’s what you need to know.

Is there going to be a Nightmare Before Christmas 2?

There are no official plans for The Nightmare Before Christmas 2 – and it seems unlikely to ever happen.

Disney

During a recent interview with Empire Magazine, creator Tim Burton stated that he hopes a sequel to the Halloween-turned-Christmas movie will never materialize.

“I’ve done sequels, I’ve done other things, I’ve done reboots, I’ve done all that sh*t, right? I don’t want that to happen to this. It’s nice that people are maybe interested [in another one], but I’m not,” he commented.

“I feel like that old guy who owns a little piece of property and won’t sell to the big power plant that wants to take my land.”

Danny Elfman has also expressed similar feelings, stating to ComicBook.com: “I don’t think so. I think Tim has always felt that no, this is what it was. But you know, it wouldn’t totally shock me if he came back with… If he had a fresh take on it, I would certainly go for the ride with him. But he’s never expressed any interest in that.

“I think he felt like this was a pure thing and it was what it was and that to try to do sequels on it would, I think it’s just not inspired him. But I won’t ever speak for Tim. It’s his universe.”

Director Henry Selick has also followed suit, telling People: “I think Tim in particular feels like, why mess with that?… He certainly doesn’t need to make more money from a sequel. He has had so many other successes, and so far nobody’s come up with a great idea for a sequel. And I still think that Tim gets to decide. I don’t think there’s any idea that would convince him.”

“[It’s] a perfect movie [that] came out of the perfect time, only to grow into something far bigger over the years.”

There is no release date for Nightmare Before Christmas 2 as the film doesn’t exist.

Though this might be disappointing, you can reminisce about the original by watching the trailer below:

To check out more of Dexerto’s coverage of TV and movie news, click here.