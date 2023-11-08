Night Has Come: What’s the thriller K-drama about?

Imagine being stuck in a deadly game of mafia. One of 2023’s upcoming K-dramas Night Has Come has fans excited over its brutal and unique storyline of students trying to survive.

In mid-June, it was announced that a new horror thriller K-drama would premiere in 2023. Its main cast was confirmed to include actors Lee Jae-in, Kim Woo-seok, Choi Ye-bin, Cha Woo-min, Ahn Ji-ho, and Jeong So-ri. The cast is made up of rising stars. They have had roles in Racket Boys, The Penthouse: War in Life, All of Us Are Dead, and The Devil Judge.

Article continues after ad

K-dramas have enthralled fans with their chilling horror storylines, and Night Has Come will be no different. Hit series like All of Us Are Dead and Duty After School have done a superb job of putting young high teens in stressful situations to stay alive.

Article continues after ad

Night Has Fallen will be a worthy K-drama to end 2023 – here’s what it’s about.

Night Has Come K-drama is a bloody mafia game

Second-year high school students go on a retreat in Night Has Come, and soon find themselves in a bloody battle of survival.

Article continues after ad

According to Soompi, the K-drama’s plot reads, “Night Has Fallen is a mystery teen drama that takes place when a class of second-year high school students is suddenly forced to play mafia games in real life during their retreat. The drama will draw out the intense psychological warfare between the students as they go into survival mode.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The K-drama is also being titled under Night Has Fallen. Everyone at some point has most likely played the mafia game. It’s a Russian deduction game consisting of night cycles and day cycles. The night cycle players eliminate or “kill” participants while their eyes are closed. The day cycle players are tasked with accusing and eliminating people they might think are the mafia players.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Night Has Come gives the party game a deadly twist. The teen characters are in a real-life mafia death match. The official poster displays bloody phones illuminated with different words like “police” and “citizen.” But only one is tagged as “Mafia.”

The 12-episode K-drama will premiere on December 4, 2024 on U+ Mobile TV, but will be available to global fans on Viki.

You can read more K-drama news here, details about My Demon here, Sweet Home Season 2 here, and Death’s Game here.