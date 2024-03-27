Nickelodeon star says she was “made to kiss” adult man on hit show

Amid the Quiet on Set backlash, former Nickelodeon star Allie DiMeco has alleged she was forced to kiss an adult man on The Naked Brothers Band.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV chronicles the rise of Nickelodeon under Dan Schneider — and more specifically, the documentary hones in on its child actors’ allegations of abuse and sexual assault, including Drake Bell.

DiMeco, who played Rosalina on The Naked Brothers Band, didn’t appear in the series. However, in a new TikTok, she’s spoken out about her “trauma” from the show, and one scene where she says she was “made to kiss” a 30-year-old man. This was Jake Hertzog, who portrayed Michel.

Article continues after ad

“There was an episode where Rosalina ‘cheated’ on Nat and kind of kissed a French guy. He’s a 30-year-old man. I’m sorry, I couldn’t even watch it. It gives me f**king the ick and it honestly gives me PTSD,” she explained.

Article continues after ad

“I’m watching this Quiet on Set documentary and it’s talking about how integral and vital it is to create — especially when it’s a kids cast — to create an environment where kids feel comfortable to say ‘No’ or ‘I don’t feel comfortable with this.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, maybe they do express that though, it’s also more important to create an environment that listens to the kids and actually does not make them do things when they don’t want to do them.’

Article continues after ad

“They made me kiss this 30 plus-year-old man when I was like, what, 14, 15? I told them many times that I didn’t want to do it. My mom was very against it and they pretty much made me feel like I was going to lose my job, that I might be fired if I didn’t do it.”

In the comments, DiMeco also alleged Hertzog wasn’t an actor. “He was the backup guitarist for live shows and practiced with us in band practice and always wanted to be written in,” she wrote.

Article continues after ad

DiMeco added that The Naked Brothers Band was “probably the most healthiest set out of all the Nickelodeon shows, however it did have a lot of toxic and not-so-healthy aspects.”

Article continues after ad

While Nickelodeon hasn’t responded to DiMeco’s claims, it responded to the docu-series in an earlier statement: “Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct.

“Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

Article continues after ad

Quiet on Set recently revealed it’ll be returning for Episode 5 — and fans think they know why.