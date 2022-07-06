New teaser for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings shows meteor crashing into Middle-earth

Cameron Frew . 6 hours ago

A new teaser has been released for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, offering a sneak peek at the highly-anticipated return to Middle-earth.

It’s been eight years since Peter Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy concluded with The Battle of the Five Armies. Overall, it was generally considered a bit of a disappointment compared to its legendary predecessors, with Return of the King making Oscars history and each Lord of the Rings film carrying its own unimpeachable legacy.

In 2017, Amazon acquired the rights to a new Lord of the Rings TV show. In dribs and drabs, details started to emerge about its story; more specifically that it would explore J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age for the first time.

This means it’ll be set before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring and any of the Hobbit movies in a “time of relative peace.” However, in the latest teaser, a meteor falls to Middle-earth.

Amazon Studios Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will hit Amazon Prime in September.

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power drops new teaser

The teaser has been released exclusively for Prime Video members today, July 6. For those with subscriptions, simply search Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on the streaming platform, and it’ll take you to the viewing page. Or, to make it even easier, you can just click here.

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, you can watch a teaser for the teaser – yes, really – below, and then probably grovel to your friends to let you see it.

The teaser shows Middle-earth united by their upward gazing, as a meteor soars through the crowds before crash-landing in the distance. “The skies are strange,” Lenny Henry’s Sadoc Burrows says, with the actor playing a Harfoot, an ancestor of Hobbits.

We see a smattering of other characters: Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel, Benjamin Walker’s High King Gil-galad, Owain Arthur’s Prince Durin IV and Markella Kavenagh’s Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot, mixed with the show’s jaw-dropping vistas.

It also reveals the release date for a new teaser trailer, one presumably available to everyone: July 14, so keep your eyes peeled.

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings plot: what is The Rings of Power about?

An official synopsis for the show describes Middle-earth’s Second Age as a time when “great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

It continues: “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle Earth.

“From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will arrive on Prime Video on September 2.