New Rick and Morty Season 6 trailer reveals return of Susan Sarandon

Rick and Morty Season 6 is finally returning from its hiatus, and a new trailer teases Amish nukes, an octopus army, and the return of Susan Sarandon’s psychologist.

Rick and Morty follows the interdimensional misadventures of its titular genius and his grandson. It’s been going since 2013, with no end in sight – the creators even said the show could go on “forever.”

We haven’t seen the beloved duo since Season 6 Episode 6 when dinosaurs suddenly returned to rule the Earth once more.

Since then, the show has been on a hiatus – but fear not, because Season 6 is coming back soon, and there’s a new trailer to tease what’s to come.

Rick and Morty Season 6 trailer reveals Susan Sarandon’s return

Ahead of Rick and Morty’s return, a new trailer for Season 6 shows off what to expect from the coming episodes. Check it out below:

This includes, but isn’t limited to: sword fighting with a medieval king; Morty holding off an octopus army with a Gatling gun; something to do with the Amish threatening the solar system with nukes; and Susan Sarandon’s Dr. Wong.

Fans online are happy to see Dr. Wong back in the show, with one writing: “Dr Wong has genuinely been my favorite breakout character, glad to see her back, she’s one to regularly put Rick in his place with such a calming demeanor and dry humor.”

Another commented: “Glad the therapist is back. She was one of the few who literally defeated Rick with her words. He just sat there absolutely speechless at how she destroyed his whole philosophy.”

Episode 7 of Rick and Morty Season 6 is due to hit Adult Swim on Sunday, November 20.

If you can’t wait until November 20, you can read our reviews of the previous six episodes here.