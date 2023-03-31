New James Bond story ‘On His Majesty’s Secret Service’ announced

On His Majesty’s Secret Service, a brand-new James Bond story, has been commissioned in honor of King Charles ahead of his coronation.

Everybody loves Casino Royale. Nobody has a bad word to say about Goldfinger and Goldeneye. Timothy Dalton’s two-film tenure as Bond is finally getting the respect it deserves. But there’s one film that remains underrated in the franchise: 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, based on Ian Fleming’s novel of the same name.

Starring George Lazenby in a one-and-done performance as 007, it has it all: the best cinematography, exquisite music, and maybe the most devastating ending of all the movies.

Now, a new story has been announced: On His Majesty’s Secret Service, a tale said to “bring Bond into the present day” ahead of King Charles’ coronation this year.

James Bond returns in On His Majesty’s Secret Service

Charlie Higson, the author behind the Young Bond series, has been commissioned by Ian Fleming Publications to write On His Majesty’s Secret Service. It will be published on May 4, two days before King Charles’ coronation and marking 60 years since Fleming’s original novel.

As per Variety, here’s what to expect from the story: “It is May 4, two days before the coronation of King Charles III. Bond is sent at the last minute to thwart an attempt to disrupt the coronation by the wealthy, eccentric and self-styled Athelstan of Wessex, who is on a deadly mission of his own to teach the United Kingdom a lesson. Bond must dismantle his shady plans and defeat his privately hired team of mercenaries.”

In a statement, Higson said: “When Ian Fleming Publications came to me with the idea of writing an adult Bond story a little more than a month ago I was thrilled – until I realized it had to be ready for the coronation in May.

“Getting it written and turned around in such a short space of time was going to be as tense and heart-pounding as any Bond mission. Although, of course, nobody would actually be shooting at me.

“Everything you want from a Bond story is in there – sex, violence, cars, a colourful villain with a nasty henchman, and of course, Bond himself, so well-known and yet so unknowable.”

All proceeds from the sales of the new book will go towards the National Literacy Trust, a UK charity that works with schools in a mission to raise literacy levels across the country, particularly in its most disadvantaged communities.

If you want to find out more about Bond 26, the next entry in the movie franchise, click here.