New Avatar 2 trailer reveals enormous scope of sequel’s conflict

Avatar 2 has just received a new trailer with the upcoming film set to release in just under a months time. This time around, war is in focus as The Way of the Water sets up for an epic battle ahead.

The brand new Avatar sequel has just dropped another trailer, one that gives viewers their best look yet at what to expect from the hotly anticipated film.

The first Avatar was released back in 2009 and has become one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Now over a decade later and the sequel is aiming to reach similar heights. A large part of why the first film became an instant classic was due to the beautiful visuals and special effects.

And while the first film was about exploring the sky above, the sequel seems to take place largely under the sea. The trailer shows off impressive visuals of the water and creatures that live within.

As well as this, the new Avatar 2 trailer includes a much bigger look at the ensemble of characters and the looming threat that humanity possesses against the Na’vi, the native people of Pandora.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are set to reprise their roles in the movie, as well as Sigourney Weaver who will be coming back to take on a brand new role.

Edie Falco best known from The Sopranos fame – will play General Ardmore. Michelle Yeoh and Jemaine Clement will also star as scientists Dr. Karina Mogue and Dr. Ian Garvin. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Yeoh said: “I was so impressed with the work that [Cameron’s] done, the work that he’s doing, the energy. He’s a genius, he’s a walking genius. And I really really enjoyed the experience and I can’t wait to go back soon, I hope.”

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to release in theatres on December 15, 2022.