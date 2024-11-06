Creature feature Black Sheep is getting a sequel, and horror fans are all saying the same thing

New Zealand’s most successful horror movie Black Sheep is getting a sequel, and fans of the original are all saying “it’s about time.”

Black Sheep was released in 2006 to largely positive reviews, and the movie’s $5 million worldwide gross made it New Zealand’s most financially successful horror movie of all-time.

That success was down to laughs as much as scares, with the plot concerning genetic engineering, mutant lambs, and bloodthirsty sheep. The impressive creature effects were crafted by WETA, the studio behind the Lord of the Rings and Avatar movies.

Article continues after ad

Now, some 18 years on, Black Sheep 2 is set to shoot in New Zealand next year, just in time for a 20th anniversary release. And that gap has everyone saying the same thing.

Taking to social media, one fan writes: “Took them long enough, Black Sheep is a really good underrated movie.” Another states: “That is surprising, been a long time since the first one and it was pretty crazy.” While a third posts: “BLACK SHEEP rules and I did not expect a sequel??? I’m a happy boy.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nathan Meister returns as Henry Oldfield, the sheep-phobic hero of the first movie, while director Jonathan King is also back, working from a story he wrote with Matthew Grainger and Rosie Howells.

Deadline is reporting the official synopsis as follows: “Black Sheep 2 will follow a young scientist who is convinced that a dangerous new pathogen threatens the population and tracks it back to her hometown – which is located in the shadow of the remote sheep station where the macabre events of the original Black Sheep unfolded.”

Article continues after ad

We’ll have more news on this one as-and-when it breaks, but for more scary stuff, check out the saddest horror movies ever, the scariest films based on true stories, and our huge list of the best horror movies ever.