Netflix’s One Piece lead actor promises live-action series will be a faithful adaptation

Netflix’s One Piece live-action will be a faithful adaption of its source material according to lead actor Iñaki Godoy, who plays the titular Luffy.

Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaption of One Piece is less than a month away from hitting the popular streaming service on August 31.

Fans have expressed concern over the adaption of the popular anime series since it was first announced. After all, Netflix has a concerning history of shockingly bad live-action remakes (We’re still trying to erase the Death Note adaption from our memories).

Article continues after ad

Now Iñaki Godoy has spoken up to reassure fans, promising One Piece will break the trend and stay faithful to Eiichiro Oda’s original work.

Netflix Iñaki Godoy will play the titular Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix’s live-action adaption.

Godoy — cast as Luffy on the show — spoke highly of the live-action adaption to SFX Magazine before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“We want to honor the work of Mr. Oda and the whole history of One Piece,” he said. “We respect it, we love it, we think it’s great. And the live-action definitely stays true to the source material.”

Article continues after ad

Godoy went on to say, “The history of One Piece is great and more people should know about it because it can inspire you to be the best version of yourself and to be more friendly and follow your dreams.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

And Oda himself seems to share this sentiment, telling fans in an open letter that “no compromises” were made in bringing the anime to life. He even praised the cast and crew for their hard work, calling them “pros”.

Article continues after ad

While fans have already spotted some “wrong” details in the live-action trailer, Oda “intends to enjoy” any comments calling out the changes made.

He’s sure “they’ll come from a place of love” and has encouraged fans to “have some tea” while they wait for the series to drop.

We hope Netflix can prove skeptics wrong and finally get a live-action adaptation right. In the meantime, be sure to check out all the latest TV and movie news on our page here.