Baby Reindeer’s real-life Martha threatens “twerp” Stephen King

The ‘real-life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer, Fiona Harvey, has called out famed author Stephen King if he ever dares to use her as inspiration.

Harvey has been accused by many of being the real stalker behind Richard Gadd’s dark and twisted Baby Reindeer, which is based on his real-life experiences.

But it also caught the attention of horror author Stephen King, who penned an essay on his love for Baby Reindeer for the London Times. But Harvey is far less enthused about King’s admiration for Gadd’s work.

“If this twerp Stephen ding dong King tries to do a movie horror killer dear I’m suing him. Point blank,” she said in one of her rants on her Facebook page per Mirror. “I mean, Gadd will hop to the idea.”

YouTube/Uncensored

In his essay to the London Times, King even compares Martha’s story to his hit novel Misery, where a novelist is saved by a fan and nursed back to health. But, unknown to him, she has developed an obsession with him and anger as she learns he’s going to kill off one of her favorite characters.

There’s no denying that interest in Baby Reindeer and the real-life circumstances can spark inspiration for King. While Baby Reindeer had its very chilling and dark moments, a horror spin wouldn’t be a far-fetched idea. The stalker concept could stay the same, but take a much more bloody turn.

Due to the success of Baby Reindeer, Harvey has been in the spotlight. Not only has she been getting death threats, but her own online rants are adding fuel to the fire that she could in fact have been the stalker.

She has even gone against Netflix, even threatening to sue, for invasion of privacy since the series aired.

But Harvey isn’t doing herself any favors having done her first interview with Piers Morgan. She not only revealed her maiden name and its connection to a 25-year-old case, but the interview came with many other shocking moments.

Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix, and you can learn about what controversial host fans want to interview Harvey next. If you’ve already watched Baby Reindeer, check out some other series to stream this month.

