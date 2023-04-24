National Treasure TV show canceled by Disney+ means no future Nicolas Cage cameo

The Disney+ TV series National Treasure: Edge of History has been canceled by the service, with fans disappointed that Nicolas Cage will no longer be able to potentially cameo in future seasons of the show.

With streaming services constantly competing against each other, shows that are unable to find a solid audience within the first season are generally, unfortunately canceled. In particular, Netflix has been called out time and time against for canceling shows prematurely, particularly those that include queer female characters and WLW romances.

However, in the case of National Treasure: Edge of History, the show was unfortunately panned by both critics and viewers. It currently sits at just 38% on the Rotten Tomatoes critical score, with audience reviews also low at just 49%

However, the once reason that fans are upset to hear of the cancelation of the show is that it puts a stop to the chance of Nicolas Cage appearing, even as a cameo, in future episodes.

National Treasure: Edge of History fans disappointed Nicolas Cage cameo will never happen

Nicolas Cage starred in the leading role of the 2004 National Treasure film. And while he did not come back from season 1 of the TV series, fans were waiting with bated breath to see if he would appear in season 2.

Fan have taken to Twitter to express their dissapointment at the news. One wrote, “for those saying Nicholas Cage should’ve been in the show you’re right but there’s a reason fifteen years passed and he showed zero interest in returning.”

Another added, “You’d think Disney would’ve seen how underwhelming the Rush Hour show was without Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker and would’ve foreseen how underwhelming a National Treasure show without Nic Cage would be.”

However, time will tell if another service swoops in and picks up the show for more. For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.