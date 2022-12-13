Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Will Nicolas Cage appear in National Treasure: Edge of History? He stole the Declaration of Independence, but will he star in the new Disney+ show?

Cage has near-countless memorable quotes, but in 2004, he said eight words which became legendary: “I’m going to steal the Declaration of Independence.”

National Treasure was a hit. It landed well with critics, became a firm family favorite, and grossed more than $347 million worldwide, quickly spawning a sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

While fans still await news on a third movie, they can look forward to National Treasure: Edge of History – but is Nicolas Cage in it?

Is Nicolas Cage in National Treasure Edge of History?

Sadly, Nicolas Cage is not in National Treasure: Edge of History – for the first season, at least.

The team behind the Disney+ spinoff really wanted him to be involved, but Cage’s schedule got in the way. Speaking to Collider, co-showrunner Marianne Wibberley explained: “The dream is absolutely there. You know, we wanted him to be featured in an episode this season, but his schedule just didn’t work out.

“So we’ll still try to get him featured in an episode if we get a second season. We’re all about Nic Cage. We love him, and we want him, in the very least, in a cameo.”

She also told Deadline: “We’re going to beg and plead and whatever. We’ll have him in two seconds. He’s our favorite actor out of everyone. We pitched him as Ben Gates before he was Ben Gates. He was our first choice.”

Cage is rumored to appear in Season 2, should the series get renewed by Disney. As for National Treasure 3, producer Jerry Bruckheimer said a script was being sent to the star – but it’s just another in a long line of updates that don’t seem to go anywhere.

Earlier this year, Cage spoke to GQ about the long-awaited sequel. “The phone stopped ringing,” he said.

“It was like, ‘What do you mean we’re not doing National Treasure 3? It’s been 14 years. Why not?’ Well, Sorcerer’s Apprentice didn’t work, and Ghost Rider didn’t really sell tickets. And Drive Angry, that just came and went.”

National Treasure: Edge of History arrives on Disney+ tomorrow, December 14, with a double-episode premiere.

