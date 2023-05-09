Naruto wastes Akatsuki members without explaining their goal

In Naruto, Akatsuki was the most powerful and fearsome terrorist organisation that gathered S-ranked criminals from all over the world. However, does the series ever explain its real goal?

Naruto’s charm as a Shonen classic comes from its long-running plotline and the wide range of characters it introduces to viewers. The wide world-building, the distinct powers, and the war themes shape the story.

Yet despite that, several things were never clearly explained. One such example is Akatsuki, the central antagonistic organisation in Naruto. It comprised members such as Nagato, Itachi, Kisame, Sasori, and many more powerful rogue Shinobi.

Considering the group of criminals that were working there, one would expect they would have a clear goal in mind. Despite being at the centre of the story, the true purpose of Akatusuki remains unclear to this day.

Akatsuki’s goal is often mistakenly aligned with Obito’s

Crunchyroll

Many believe that Akatsuki’s goal is to launch “Infinite Tsukuyomi” on the world using the tailed beasts’ power. However, that goal only applies to Madara Uchiha and Obito Uchiha.

Although Nagato was the organisation’s leader, he was nothing more than a figurehead. In reality, Obito was leading the group from the shadows and using them to achieve his goals by posing as Madara.

The Akatsuki, however, spared no effort in collecting the powers of the tailed beasts by hunting down the Jinchuuriki. They believed they would use that power for world dominance — but is that all there is to it?

The members of Akatsuki served no purpose in Naruto

Masashi Kishimoto introduced powerful characters such as Sasori, Hidan, Kakuzu, Kisame, and so many more — only for them to do nothing in the end. Even on an individual level, fans fail to grasp why they banded together in the first place.

These rogue Shinobi were too free-spirited to gather in one place and follow someone’s orders if they didn’t have interests involved. However, fans never learn the true purpose of each member joining the organisation.

Their goal to dominate the world is also never fully explained. How do they plan to rule the world? The series also never explains their vision and how the members will play a role in the new future they desire.

Despite being a group of memorable villains in Naruto, the members of Akatsuki were reduced to being tools of Obito — who, ironically, was a tool himself. The members mostly die after redeeming themselves before the war.

Even Sasuke and his underlings, who join for a short amount of time, do nothing in the organisation. Therefore, the Akatsuki members are unable to serve any purpose in the story.

