Jujutsu Kaisen fans want unusual change for the anime

Jujutsu Kaisen may have taken the world by storm in the last few years, but its fans still want an unusual change for the anime.

The global popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen is no secret. The dark shonen anime has only had two seasons and one prequel\movie so far. Yet that hasn’t stopped it from creating a world record as the most in-demand animated series of 2024.

However, viewers believe the anime show lacks some lighter moments. Jujutsu Kaisen is notorious for major character deaths, and when they aren’t dying, those characters are experiencing some depressing events. In short, the series has plenty of tragedies but not enough laughter.

Initially, this gave Jujutsu Kaisen an edge over classic shonen anime like One Piece and Naruto. However, after a long bleak period, fans now want some light-hearted filler moments between canon incidents.

Fillers are one of the most disliked aspects of anime since they aren’t included in the main storyline. However, there are some upsides, too. Fillers often help with the world-building and creating deeper connections between characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen is known for not having any filler episodes, faithfully adapting the original the manga. This works in the anime’s favor, but it also deprives the series of some much-needed lighter moments.

In Season 1, the anime compensates for this by adding some comedic bits at the end of the series, labeling them as ‘Jujutsu Stroll’. But these small after-credit segments are missing from Season 2. This has many viewers displeased and asking for more.

“More filler…. Please… I can’t handle all the deaths…” wrote one user on Reddit, with another joining, “Ah, yes, Jujutsu Kaisen is the only fandom that wants more filler.”

One fan pointed out, “I feel the lack of “filler” or breather arcs in new shonen is an over-correction of all the filler we would get in older shonen anime. It’s very unfortunate because a lot of times, I just want to see the characters get into hilarious things.”

Jujutsu Kaisen anime will return, but whether fans’ wish for this change will come true in Season 3 is yet to be seen.

