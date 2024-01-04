For many fans, Mindhunter is the Netflix show that never should have ended – but now a new interview suggests David Fincher might consider reviving it.

Bursting onto the small screen back in 2017, Mindhunter examined FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench as they attempted to understand and catch serial killers by studying their damaged psyches.

The Killer and Fight Club director David Fincher served as an executive producer of the series before it was abruptly cancelled ahead of its anticipated third season.

Article continues after ad

Almost five years later, one star claims that Fincher might be thinking about bringing back the Netflix thriller after all.

Article continues after ad

David Fincher is thinking about bringing Mindhunter back

According to Mindhunter star Holt McCallany, David Fincher has been thinking about bringing the show back for a third season.

The Netflix show was suddenly cancelled after its second season in 2019 due to budget cuts, quickly causing fan outrage.

Speaking to Awards Daily, McCallany said: “I’ve heard that David’s thought about it. I’m not saying it’s going to come back. But what I am saying is that if it comes back, I’m coming back with it. You can take that to the bank, but it’ll depend on what David wants to do. It’s been a few years now, so it’s probably unlikely, but just even that he would think about it is a hopeful sign.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In February 2023, David Fincher said of the show’s fate to Forbes: “I’m very proud of the first two seasons. But it’s a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn’t attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment (for Season 3). I don’t blame them, they took risks to get the show off the ground, gave me the means to do Mank [his black and white film about 1930s Hollywood] the way I wanted to do it, and they allowed me to venture down new paths with The Killer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It’s a blessing to be able to work with people who are capable of boldness. The day our desires are not the same, we have to be honest about parting ways.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

McCallany continued to Awards Daily: “Did I want Mindhunter to be cancelled after two seasons? Uh, no, but that’s not my decision. That’s my friend David’s (Fincher) decision. And if that’s David’s decision, that’s David’s decision. I understand, and I accept, and I move on. I remain grateful, and I mean this sincerely.”

With Mindhunter Season 3 potentially back on the table, some fans have gone into overdrive thinking about the possibility.

Article continues after ad

“Is this for real??? I hope they finally come to their sense and make this happen! I’m so sick of the same formulas, this was the most captivating series in a long time,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the new interview. “MINDHUNTER was a captivating series, delving into the psychology of criminal profiling. David Fincher’s involvement in potentially reviving it could mean more intriguing storytelling and character exploration,” another added.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, Holt McCallany can be seen playing Fritz Von Erich in A24’s The Iron Claw.

Article continues after ad

Seasons 1 and 2 of Mindhunter are available on Netflix now. Check out our other Netflix hubs below:

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6 | Lift | The Manny Season 2