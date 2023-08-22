A Good Day to Be a Dog: Everything we know about Cha Eun-woo’s K-drama

The long-awaited webtoon-based K-drama, A Good Day to Be a Dog, gets an official release month from MBC with Cha Eun-woo as the charming lead alongside Park Gyu-young.

While the title of the K-drama is something to giggle at, its storyline is one fans are hopeful for. The original webtoon of the same name was created by Lee Hey. Fans will follow two unlikely characters finding love amid a bizarre curse.

Cha Eun-woo has risen to global fame as a K-drama actor. A Good Day to Be a Dog will be his newest work since his role in Amazon Prime’s Island. Since Park Gyu-young’s outstanding role in Netflix’s Celebrity, there are high expectations of what on-screen chemistry the two actors will have.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A Good Day to Be a Dog was announced to have finished filming in April and is currently in post-production.

A Good Day to Be a Dog: What is the K-drama about?

The fantasy romance K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog follows a young woman whose curse turns her into a dog with one kiss. The only way to break the curse is with a second kiss, and it happens to be with a male lead who hates dogs.

Cha will play the leading role of Jin Seo-won, a handsome man who is terrified of dogs due to his past. Interestingly, he can’t remember what incident made him hate them. He does a good job of hiding his fears, but meeting the female lead changes the trajectory of his life. Park will play the female lead role as Han Hae-na. Her love life has been dismal for one reason.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Due to her ancestors, her family has been cursed to turn into dogs whenever they are kissed. At the stroke of midnight, they become a dog for six hours until the next day. The transformation continues to happen until Hae-na gets the same man to kiss her again as a dog.

Hae-na’s relationship often crumbles due to her “no kissing” rule. During a drunken night, she kisses Seo-won, who also happens to be a teacher at her school. Needing to lift the curse, she pursues Seo-won, too bad he dislikes dogs.

Article continues after ad

A Good Day to Be a Dog: When is the premiere?

Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young’s A Good Day to Be a Dog was announced to premiere in October 2023 but with no official date yet.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

According to Soompi, MBC officially announced fans can expect the K-drama during the Halloween season. With the K-drama still in post-production a set date is still unclear. But fans will be disheartened by another tidbit about the K-drama’s airing schedule. MBC announced fans will only get one new episode every Wednesday.

Article continues after ad

This comes as a surprise as most K-dramas released two episodes a week. “MBC previously led the trend for Korean dramas with flexible broadcasting schedules and experimental spirit. As a refreshing rom-com, ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’ has a suitable story and charming characters that will captivate viewers on a weekday night, so we confidently decided on the broadcast schedule of airing once a week,” said a source from MBC.

Article continues after ad

For now, A Good Day to Be a Dog has not revealed its episode count. It leads some fans to wonder if it will be a short run.

Article continues after ad

A Good Day to Be a Dog: Who is in the cast?

Actor Lee Hyun-woo will star alongside Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young in MBC’s A Good Day to Be a Dog as the character Lee Bo-gyeom.

For now, the cast list is short with only Cha, Park, and Lee listed. Lee’s role is a bit of a mystery as his character is described as a chilling persona with an unsettling eeriness. He hides his razor-sharp nature behind his kind smile.

The actor is well-known for his role as Rio in Netflix’s K-drama adaptation of the Spanish series Money Heist. He played the role for two seasons, with a Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Season 3 unclear.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can read more K-drama news like Netflix’s Destined With You here, and Disney+’s The Worst of Evil here.