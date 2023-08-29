Although I Am Not a Hero will be Jang Ki-yong’s first K-drama since the military

Jang Ki-yong and Chun Woo-hee are confirmed to lead the new supernatural K-drama Although I Am Not a Hero that deals with mental health and eating disorders.

The K-drama was first announced in February 2023 with the possibility of Jang starring as the male lead. Although I Am Not a Hero has fans excited as it is Jang’s first K-drama since his return from the military.

The actor enlisted for mandatory service in August 2021, before the premiere of Now, We Are Breaking Up. He fulfilled his service and was discharged on February 22, 2023.

The actor is confirmed to star alongside Chun. She gained fame for her on-screen roles in Netflix’s Unlocked, The Wailing, and Be Melodramatic. Although I Am Not a Hero will be a unique storyline as it focuses on a superhero family who loses their powers due to modern illnesses.

Although I Am Not a Hero: What is the K-drama about?

Bok Gwi-joo (Jang) loses his psychic abilities due to his depression in Although I Am Not a Hero. He soon meets a young woman with powers whose fate is intertwined with his and his family.

Although I Am Not a Hero will tackle real social issues and their effects. Gwi-joo’s abilities allow him to travel to the past, but only through his happy memories. As his powers deteriorate due to his depression, his happy memories are also disappearing. Before him appears Do Da-hae (Chun).

She too has superpowers and meets Gwi-joo and his family. While Gwi-joo’s depression is hindering his powers, his family’s powers are disappearing due to insomnia, bulimia, and smartphone addiction. As if by fate, Da-hae starts to live with them. Her interactions with the family will likely help them.

Actor Jang admits it has been a long time since he has been in front of a camera. “It’s been a long time since I’ve worked on a project, so I’m working on it half with excitement and half with anticipation. I will keep this pleasant excitement until the end and greet viewers with a great project,” said the actor according to Soompi.

Although I Am Not a Hero will premiere in 2024.

