Murder Mystery 2: Release date, cast, plot, trailer, and more

Murder Mystery 2 finds Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston re-teaming for another globe-trotting whodunnit, and this is everything we know about the sequel, from plot and cast to trailer and release date.

The first Murder Mystery dropped on Netflix in 2019, and saw Sandler and Aniston becoming embroiled in a murder investigation on a billionaire’s yacht.

The comedy-thriller was viewed by more than 30 million households in its first three days of release, giving it the streamer’s biggest opening weekend up to that time.

A sequel therefore became inevitable, and it’s now in the can and set to hit later this year. So this is everything we know about the forthcoming movie…

Murder Mystery 2 is releasing on March 31.

Which is something of a surprise, as the first film hit in mid-June, and based on the success of that scheduling, the sequel was expected to follow suit.

Murder Mystery 2 cast: who’s in it?

This is the cast of the star-studded sequel…

Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston

Adeel Akhtar

John Kani

Mark Strong

Mélanie Laurent

Jodie Turner-Smith

Kuhoo Verma

Enrique Arce

Tony Goldwyn

Annie Mumolo

Zurin Villanueva

Jeremy Garelick will direct from a script by James Vanderbilt.

Murder-Mystery 2 plot: What’s it about?

This is the official synopsis for the action-comedy…

Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

Speaking of the streamer’s reasons for continuing this story, Netflix executive Kira Goldberg told Variety: “We have two sequels this year coming in two different genres – Murder Mystery 2 and Extraction 2. Both are delivering on characters that the audience loved and expanding those storylines. Murder Mystery takes you to places that you haven’t been before in the last installment.”

Is there a Murder Mystery 2 trailer?

No, there is not a Murder Mystery 2 trailer. But there is a Netflix sizzle reel that features footage from the movie. That teaser can be viewed below…

That’s everything we know about Murder Mystery 2 at present, but you can read about more forthcoming Netflix films and shows here.