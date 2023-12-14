Mr. Monk’s Last Case creator left “door a little bit open” for another story

Is this really the end for Adrian Monk? Mr. Monk’s Last Case brought back the original cast to solve one last murder – but series creator Andy Breckman and Tony Shalhoub give fans hope for more to come.

It’s been 14 years since Monkafiles have seen the famed San Francisco detective solve a case. Monk was a well-loved detective series originally airing on USA Network in 2002 until 2009. Adrian Monk is unusual with his germaphobic and OCD tendencies – but could solve a murder case within minutes.

At the end of the series, Monk walked off into the metaphorical sunset after finally solving Trudy’s murder and connecting with his stepdaughter. In 2020, the cast returned in a Covid special, before Peacock announced Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie.

Set after the pandemic, Monk solves one “final” case involving his stepdaughter and battles his own demons. The finale left a hint of more to come, with a Dexerto exclusive interview with Shalhoub and Breckman revealing possible future plans. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Will Monk return?

Andy Breckman admitted he purposely left the door open during the movie finale to explore more of Monk – and he has an idea in mind.

The Monk creator gave fans their beloved detective back in Mr. Monk’s Last Case but with a darker twist. While solving the murder of Molly’s fiance, the pandemic took a toll on Monk and had him planning to die by suicide and be with Trudy. By the movie’s ending, Monk has solved the case and is ready to go forth with his plan.

But Trudy appears to help him realize how much he means to others and his work as a detective. He soon meets all of the people he’s helped move on by solving their deaths and giving them closure. As he walks away, fans may have noticed one small detail. He has a pass clipped onto his pocket. Previously, when visiting the precinct and its new captain, she had given Monk an all-inclusive pass. She wants him to return as a consultant and continue his work.

It’s safe to say that it was a hint that maybe Monk’s story isn’t over. Dexerto spoke with Breckmand and Shalhoub, with the creator admitting the ending was intentional.

“People that see the film, we kinda did leave the door a little bit open at the end of this film. That was a conscious decision on my part. I do have an idea I’m excited about for continuing the journey,” said Breckman. “But that’s not up to me, that’s up to you and our fans. I hope there’s more to come.”

Shalhoub had his own ideas, saying, “If we do it again, it’s gonna be about the dog. The dog becomes a crime solver.” In an epilogue for the movie, Monk comes home to a note from Natalie underneath a dog bowl. She had gifted him the dog they met at the animal shelter, telling Monk to take care of each other.

Breckman laughed at Shalhoub’s suggestion and comically didn’t rule it out. “That’s money in the bank,” he joked.

Read more of Dexerto's TV & Movies news here and read our Mr. Monk's Last Case review here.