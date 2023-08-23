Mr. Monk’s Last Case: Everything we know about the Monk movie

The persnickety San Francisco detective will return, as Tony Shalhoub, and the original cast of the 2002 USA series Monk return for Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie.

In the 2000s crime series were a hot commodity, with one unique detective at the forefront. Tony Shalhoub starred in Monk as the titular character Adrian Monk from the series’ inception to its grand finale in 2009. The story revolved around a gifted homicide detective who is a germaphobe, afraid of milk, and has a laundry list of phobias.

Despite his phobias, he saw details in a crime scene no one else could. But, after the murder of his wife, Monk had a psychotic break leading him to get kicked off the force. Still plagued by the loss of his wife, he vowed to find her killer and be reinstated. Monk answered the mystery in its two-episode finale.

Fans of the series always hoped for more. In March 2023, Peacock announced that Shalhoub and the original cast would return for a reunion movie. The movie would take place years later with a changed Adrian Monk as he solves one final case.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: What is it about?

Mr. Monk’s Last Case will take place years after the series finale with a much older and retired Adrian Monk, as he will solve one last case involving someone important to him.

It’s been roughly 14 years since the finale of the series. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Shalhoub revealed a few tidbits of what can be expected. “It’s Monk present day after however long we’ve been away from him, 13 years now, going on 14 years,” said Shalhoub, “This is post-covid. Monk has been knocked back on his heels because of covid. He’s older. He’s not going to be chasing down things on the street and things like that. Hopefully (laughs). We’re going to have to write to the fact that Monk’s older.”

The timeline of the movie will be interesting to see on-screen. as the gifted detective is one of the biggest germaphobes to exist. During the COVID epidemic, Shalhoub and some of the original cast filmed a small reunion as their original characters. Adrian joked he has had supplies for years.

According to Peacock, “In the movie, Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved step-daughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.”

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: When is the release date?

The return of Adrian Monk in will not be for a while, as the reunion movie has no set a release date.

Before fans get to see Shalhoub using wet wipes again, the cast has to film the movie. According to Shaloub filming was scheduled to begin in May 2023. Since the initial news of the movie, there have been no updates on set locations or the actors on set. A trailer will likely drop in 2024.

The original creative team for the series are behind the movie. Including creator, executive producer, and writer Andy Breckman, executive producer David Hoberman, and executive producer/director Randy Zisk.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: Who is in the cast?

Monk fans will see the return of the original cast, including the actor who played Trudy.

It would be impossible to have a Monk movie without the actors who helped create it and bring it to life. Not only will Shalhoub return but so will Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo. Levine played the dynamic and mustached role of Captain Leland Stottlemyer, Monk’s former partner, captain, and longtime friend.

Gray-Stanford played the goofy but lovable Lieutenant Randy Disher. Fans can only guess that the character is back in town for Molly’s wedding with Sharona (Bitty Schram) after leaving to take a job in New Jersey during the finale.

Howard played the beloved role of Natalie Teefer, Monk’s second assistant until the series finale. Coming back is Monk’s shrink Dr. Neven Bell, played by actor Elizondo. Interestingly, Hardin will also reprise her guest role as Trudy for Mr. Monk’s Last Case. It is unclear how the character will return or if it is connected to her daughter Molly and the case.

