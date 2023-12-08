Mr. Monk’s Last Case ending explained: What happened to Adrian Monk?

The gang is back together almost 14 years after the finale of Monk, but Mr. Monk’s Last Case has the beloved detective solving one last case and dealing with personal turmoil like never before by the ending.

During the series finale, Monk was finally able to let go of his guilt over not solving Trudy’s murder. After so many years, a murder case leads to answers and Trudy’s killer. Being able to solve her death and learn her daughter Molly was alive, Monk is reborn. Fans saw him put away her pillow and look more carefree.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case takes on a new side to the character post-pandemic with only Molly at his side. The pandemic took a toll on Monk and has him in a different headspace as he investigates the murder tied to to his stepdaughter.

By the movie’s ending, what happens to Monk? Does he finally get his happily ever after – again? Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Mr. Monk’s Last Case deals with heavy issues of mental health

Throughout the movie, Monk contemplates death by suicide using his stash of medication. After solving the murder case, Trudy helps him realize his importance to others over his career as a detective. He abandons his plan with Natalie gifting him a support dog.

The first sign that something has changed about Monk is at the beginning after his publishers drop his book and take the advancement back. In the hallway, Trudy appears. It’s a tell-tale sign that something is wrong as Monk had led her go during the series finale. He opens the hallway window before Trudy appears and tells him, “You need to stop thinking about that.”

Monk is much older and successfully went through the pandemic with the help of Molly. Like for many, the pandemic changed him. When Molly and Monk go to the airport to pick up Natalie and Randy, she comes clean that Monk has changed since the pandemic and started back at square one. He didn’t leave the house for two years.

As the movie progresses, there are more signs that Monk plans to die by suicide. In his medicine cabinet are multiple full bottles of his prescription. He also tells the delivery boy it will be the last refill for a while. His calendar is marked on a specific date with Trudy’s name. At one point Monk is at a park near the bridge where he proposed to Trudy. He tells her it won’t be long until he’s with her again – scaring her.

During another session with Dr. Bell, he realizes Monk is seeing Trudy again and realizes what it means. Natalie and Monk meet a blind dog who likes to organize his cage while investigating threats to a local dog shelter. The dog will be put down as no one has adopted him. Monk tells Natalie he’s had enough, no one wants him and should be put down – implying himself.

When Monk is unable to find evidence that Rick Eden killed Molly’s fiancé, Griffin, he furthers his plan. He’s seen writing letters to everyone, vacuuming, and organizing the pills. His last stop is going to a funeral home to pick out a casket for a “friend.” Monk has an epiphany and solves the case.

But it doesn’t deter him as he’s in the park with his medication and water. In an effort to save him, Trudy tells him she’s not alone and Griffin appears. He thanks Monk for giving him justice and giving him a voice. Soon more of the victims from Monk’s solved cases appear to thank him as well. Molly appears to find him and Monk walks away being followed by the people he helped save.

Mr. Monk’s Last case ending has Monk go home and find a note from Natalie. She has gifted him the dog from the shelter asking to take care of each other.

You can read more TV & Movies news here, and Dexerto’s review of Mr. Monk’s Last Case here.