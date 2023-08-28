Moving becomes the most expensive K-drama in history

Disney Plus’ Moving K-drama is setting new records as it tops the list as one of the most expensive K-dramas ever made.

The Disney+ action-thriller K-drama Moving has become the most-streamed within a week of its premiere in early August. Its storyline focuses on three high school teens who have extraordinary superhuman powers. As they develop friendships with each other, their parents have their own past. Once secret agents, they are being hunted – putting their children at risk.

Moving has a star-studded cast of actors like Han Hyo-joo, Jo In-sung, Ryu Seung-ryong, and

Kwak Sun-young. Rising actors like Alchemy of Souls star Go Yoon-jung, Lee Jung-ha, and Kim Do-hoon star as the teen characters based on the webtoon.

Between the K-drama’s use of special effects, stuntwork, and jaw-droppingly emotional cinematography, it’s no surprise Moving has topped the list as the most expensive K-drama to be created. Fans may be surprised that its budget is twice what had been used for the award-winning Squid Game.

Moving: What was the budget for the Disney+ K-drama?

Alongside Netflix, Disney+ has invested billions in producing K-content, with Moving having a K-drama budget of $45 million.

It may be hard to believe that the budget for some of the most beloved K-dramas falls way below American favorites like Netflix’s Stranger Things. The sci-fi horror series had a $30 million cost per episode. But K-drama budgets are much lower, despite their impressive use of CGI and production. According to AllKPop, Moving was revealed to have had a “massive production budget of over 60 billion KRW ($45 million USD).”

As of now, Moving is the most expensive K-drama in history. Director Park In-je said in a featurette, “I have never done a project that required as much CGI as this.” Moving had over 7,000 CGI shots with VFX companies from nine countries participating. Despite the massive set design of Squid Game, it only had a budget of $16 million.

According to Tatler Asia, Arthdal Chronicles held the number-one spot for years. It had a 54 billion Korean won (roughly $40 million) budget. But Moving dethroned the K-drama as the most expensive. The budget for both Bulgasal: Immortal Souls and Mr. Sunshine was 40 billion Korean won ($30 million). Even the dazzling cinematography of the fantasy romance The King: Eternal Monarch used 30 billion Korean won ($22 million).

Moving has been on everyone’s radar since its premiere. The episodes use jaw-dropping cinematography and seamless stunt work to show off the characters’ superhuman powers. With Moving’s current success rate, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the K-drama won a few awards after its finale.

