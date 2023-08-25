Disney+ is gaining some wins against Netflix as its original K-drama Moving breaks a huge viewing record.

In a seemingly ordinary world, people with superhuman abilities exist. The K-drama Moving focuses on a few secret agents, all with unique abilities. But the crux of the storyline is about their children. All of them have inherited their parents’ powers and are in danger. The once top-level agents left the organization behind to stop them from exploiting their children for their abilities.

While successfully staying off the grid, they unknowingly sent their children to a school run by the organization. Faced with danger once again, the secret agents go back to being the skilled killers they once were to protect their children.

Moving is a dynamic spy thriller, starring some of Korea’s A-list actors like Han Hyo-joo, Ryu Seung-ryong, and Jo In-sung. The K-drama also stars rising actors Go Yoon-jung, known for Netlfix’s Alchemy of Souls, Lee Jung-ha, and Kim Do-hoon. Moving has been a raging success among fans, so much so that it’s broken a significant record.

Moving breaks K-Drama viewing record

Across the United States and the Asia Pacific region, including Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, Moving has become the most-watched K-drama since its premiere on August 9.

K-drama fans rejoice as the Hallyu wave has proven that worthwhile storylines exist outside of Hollywood. Since the success of Squid Game, K-dramas have become a hot commodity. Disney+ and Netflix have invested millions in storyline production. While Disney+ has seen some success before with Connected and Revenant, Moving has hit a new level of stardom.

“The global consumer response towards the first 11 episodes of Moving has exceeded our expectations. From the US to all across APAC, it is fast becoming a breakout hit with its captivating storyline, world-class cast, and incredible post-production effects — all coming together to deliver exceptional storytelling,” said Carol Choi, Disney’s executive VP of original content strategy in APAC, according to Variety.

Moving still has a few episodes to go, with its three-part finale slated to be released on September 20.

