Moving Episode 12 reveals why Doo-sik left his family

Disney+‘s Moving K-drama has begun to interweave the past lives of Doo-sik (Jo In-sung), Min-hyun (Han Hyo-joo), and Ju-won (Ryoo Seung-Ryong) with the NIS organization and why Doo-sik disappeared in Episode 12.

The K-drama first introduced Bong-seok (Lee Jung-ha) as a bubbly and overweight teen with superhuman abilities of flight/floating. But many fans wondered who his father was or why he was raised by Min-hyun as a single mother. As Moving set up the relationship between Bong-seok and Hui-soo (Go Yoon-jung), it also began to shed light on the truth behind their parents and the past they shared as secret agents.

The Moving K-drama revealed that Bong-seok’s father was Doo-sik, a high-level spy for the NIS. Min-hyun was tasked by the director to get close to him to find his weakness. As planned, the two fell in love, but a covert mission made Doo-sik an enemy of the organization.

It still begged the question of what happened to Doo-sik that made him leave his family when Bong-seok was a young boy. Moving Episode 12 finally revealed why Min-hyun raised Bong-seok alone without Doo-sik. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Doo-sik had a backup plan in Moving Episode 12

In the prior episodes, Doo-sik came out of hiding to see Min-hyun one last time, knowing they were surrounded by SWAT. But Moving Episode 12 revealed he had orchestrated everything from the get-go.

During the heart-fluttering moment of Doo-sik and Min-hyun embracing amid the chaos, Doo-sik was telling her his plan. He whispered to her to take his gun to make it appear that she was on the organization’s side. Part of the plan also included Min-hyun giving Jun-won Doo-sik’s knife. At the shooting range earlier, Doo-sik gave his partner a hint. The knife was often used during their missions for Jun-won to remove the bullets from his arm. After Doo-sik is taken away by the NIS, Min-hyun gives his partner the knife, and Jun-won knows exactly why.

Meanwhile, Doo-sik is speaking to the deputy director and refuses to reveal what happened during the covert mission. It only proved that the NIS and the deputy were working under their own agenda outside of the government. Doo-sik quickly overpowers everyone and flies away with the deputy director.

To prove he never loves Min-hyun, he shoots her, only for Jun-won to stop the bullet with his arm. Doo-sik’s actions proved the NIS’s corruption, leading the organization to be downsized. Jun-won is relocated to another department and so is Min-hyun. Due to the events, Doo-sik went into hiding.

Months later during a snowfall, Min-hyun senses Doo-sik. He once promised to show her a white world covered in snow and fly her into the sky. Moving Episode 12 proved that Doo-sik did return for Min-hyun, and they begin a life together.

Doo-sik’s cover is blown in Moving Episode 12 – forcing him to leave

Fans now know why Min-hyun raised Bong-seok alone as Moving Episode 12 revealed Doo-sik was taken prisoner by the NIS but may still be alive.

Fan watched the heartwarming scenarios of Min-hyun and Doo-sik living a normal life with their newborn son in a remote countryside town. But as Bong-seok grew, they soon learned he had inherited his father’s abilities. Most parents would be thrilled, but for Doo-sik and Min-hyun it means their son is at risk. All the while, the deputy director rejoined the NIS but with an ulterior motive to restructure under his image.

As Min-hyun and Doo-sik try to live under the radar, Bong-seok follows a butterfly leading him to fly out of control. With no other option, Doo-sik uses his abilities to bring back his son. But it also likely gave away their location to the NIS. The deputy director sent agents to surround their home. Thanks to Min-hyun’s enhanced hearing, she warned Doo-sik.

Knowing there was no other way out, Doo-sik made Min-hyun promise their son would live a full life. He had them hide while he made a diversion against the agents. When Min-hyun and Bong-seok escape, Doo-sik willingly surrenders.

Is Doo-sik dead in Moving?

Details in Moving K-drama and Episode 12 have fans believing Doo-sik isn’t dead.

Before being taken away, Doo-sik promised he would find them one day. Fans put the pieces together of why Min-hyun painted the roof of her Donkatsu restaurant purple when Bong-seok mentioned most Koreans paint it green. The restaurant was something she and Doo-sik always talked about, as Donkatsu was a meal they bonded over.

It is also on the outskirts of Seoul, as they discussed. Doo-sik is likely not dead, but there is an air of sadness around Min-hyun as if she lost hope. It may be that as the NIS make themselves known and put Bong-seok and Hui-soo in danger, Doo-sik will arrive to save his son.

