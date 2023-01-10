MODOK reveal in Ant-Man 3 trailer becomes instant meme

MODOK has officially been unveiled in the latest trailer for Ant-Man 3 – and fans have already turned the villain into a meme after his “goofy” reveal.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third in Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man trilogy, will kick off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the next stage of the Multiverse Saga.

The movie will follow Scott Lang (Rudd), his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) after they’re sucked into the Quantum Realm, where they’re forced to go up against their biggest foe yet: Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

That’s not all – they’ll also meet MODOK, a supervillain who’s about to make his long-awaited MCU big-screen debut. Just prepare for the memes.

MODOK becomes meme after Ant-Man 3 trailer reveal

The trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania teases a possible brutal death for Scott at the hands of Kang, but it also features MODOK. We see him in two shots: one of him preparing to fire his weapons, and another of him following Kang and Scott.

The latter moment is the important one, because we see him unmasked, confirming Corey Stoll’s return to the MCU after playing Darren Cross in Ant-Man. Many have compared him to Mr. Electric in Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

Culture Crave shared the new trailer and a still of Stoll’s MODOK, writing: “New meme incoming.”

“The MODOK memes are gonna go insane when this movie comes out and I cannot wait,” another wrote. “Let’s realize the meme potential MODOK is going to have in this movie,” a third tweeted.

“God people are f*cking quick, these MODOK memes are just ROLLING OUT,” another wrote. “The memes for this MODOK are gonna kill me,” a fifth tweeted.

“Honestly, there was absolutely no way you were gonna make MODOK look any less goofy. Guy is a giant head in a tiny ass floating body. There’s only so far you’ll get there,” another wrote.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits cinemas on February 17, 2023. Find out more about the movie here, and who MODOK is here.