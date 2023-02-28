Ant-Man 3: Corey Stall wants to return as MODOK

MODOK is one of the most memorable parts of Ant-Man 3, and his actor wants him to appear again in the future.

Ant-Man 3, aka Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is the newest film from the MCU, but it is seemingly not the most loved.

Many viewers are taking contention with multiple factors of the film – this includes MODOK, whose CGI rendering is often laughably bad. However, he is meant to be a funny character, and it certainly seems like his actor enjoyed playing him.

See, actor Corey Stall has gone on record to say that he actually hopes that, like many of the Avengers, he will get to return in future movies. But first, major spoiler warning for Ant-Man 3.

Ant-Man 3’s MODOK actor wants to rise again

MODOK, aka the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, is one of the most memorable parts of Ant-Man 3, as it is such a stark change from when we first saw the character. In the very first Ant-Man film back in 2015, Darren Cross (played by Corey Stoll) was once the formidable Yellowjacket, but after heading into the Quantum Realm and spending years there, is now the odd MODOK.

He gets some funny and bizarre scene, one of which includes a nude butt, but his character gets a gruesome end, dying at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, while the actor is unsure if or when he could return, he doesn’t want this to be the end.

In an interview with Screen Rant, when asked about any potential future appearance, he stated: “Your guess is as good as mine? I am down to continue playing MODOK. That would be so much fun, but I have no inside knowledge on that one.”

And in terms of any way that MODOK could appear again, Stoll offered the possibility of flashbacks: “Obviously, [I’d love to see] just the whole process of turning into MODOK and his relationship with Kang. It would be really interesting to see the more vicious, menacing side of him. You see a little bit of it, but it’s deflated pretty quickly because Scott deflates it pretty quickly. Nobody who knew him before really takes him seriously. Everybody in the Quantum Realm thinks M.O.D.O.K. is the scariest guy in the world, but our gang knows who he really is.”

How could MODOK return?

While death seems pretty permanent, given that MODOK was able to survive the Quantum Realm, perhaps he can survive anything. Plus, with the Marvel going through a Multiverse Saga, pretty much anything is possible, meaning that variants of MODOK could possibly appear anywhere.

With the film’s other villain, Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, set to return in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Stoll’s MODOK could return in a similar manner, acting as a foil to Kang. Whichever way he could return, MODOK will no doubt be just as memorable as he is in Ant-Man 3, for both good and bad reasons.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas now, and you can check out more of our coverage below…

